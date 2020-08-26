LATEST! HSE issue statement after South East outbreak of Covid-19

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare has issued a statement following further confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Tipperary.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare would like to reassure the public that the ABP Food Group, Cahir outbreak is being managed very effectively, in line with public health guidance, and that the safety of attached staff, their families and the local community is priority.

ABP Food Group has been notified of 22 positive Covid-19 cases at its Cahir facility following the screening of 460 staff. Testing of close contacts of positive cases at the plant by the HSE has identified an additional 16 cases.

“The HSE is working very closely with the business in question, including carrying out appropriate contact tracing and testing, the facility for which is being accommodated on site at the business premises,” a statement reads.

“In relation to matters pertaining to Golden, County Tipperary, whilst again not wishing to comment on cases or outbreaks, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare would like to acknowledge the support of the local community, the various public agencies and a local business in ensuring that a local outbreak situation presenting there has been managed very effectively. The contact tracing and testing process in that instance included the setting up of a mobile testing facility locally on two occasions (August 15 and 22), with no requirement for a further such arrangement at this time.”

The publication of statistics in relation to confirmed cases of Covid-19 is in the remit of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), following notifications received by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. In its daily bulletins, the NPHET make reference to case details by breakdown of gender, age, county and other information.