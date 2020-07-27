LATEST: Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Waterford revealed

There have been 166 cases of Covid-19 in Waterford to date, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The last Waterford coronavirus case was confirmed on July 12.

There were no new deaths reported to the HPSC on Sunday, following a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.

The HPSC had been notified of 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland to 25,881.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of the coronavirus in the community.