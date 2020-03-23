CORONAVIRUS: Time to 'lockdown' popular Waterford outdoor amenities over Covid-19, says Dungarvan councillor

A Dungarvan and Lismore councillor is calling on Waterford City and County Council and Coillte to take steps to "lockdown" popular outdoor amenities amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Sinn Féin Cllr. Conor D. McGuinness' call follows crowds flocking to the seaside, forest walks, parks and popular beauty spots across Waterford at the weekend.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented national and global public health crisis. It's clear that the majority of people are taking the risk from Covid-19 very seriously, however the social distancing message still hasn’t gotten through to a cohort of people," he says.

“Clinicians, public health experts, community leaders and politicians have all spoken with one voice on this issue. To give our society and our health service the best chance to beat this pandemic, we need to practice social distancing.

“To be effective, social distancing needs to be practised consistently. There is little point staying indoors during the week only to stand in a queue or walk in a crowded area at the weekend. As we come into spring after a long and wet winter, it's natural to want to spend time outside in the fresh air. Being outdoors and active is good for our physical and mental health."

He says the actions of a "minority of irresponsible people" means that steps will now have to be taken to curtail access for all people. "The HSE has issued advice on social distancing outdoors and recommends that busy or popular areas are avoided," he continues.

"While we await a response from Government, I am calling on Waterford Council and on Coillte to curtail access to the popular outdoor amenities in their control on public health grounds.”