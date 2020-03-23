WATCH: Epic coronavirus hurling challenge from comedy duo The 2 Johnnies

Tipperary comedy duo The 2 Johnnies have started an epic hurling challenge to "keep people active and keep the aul brain going" amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

All you need is a ladder, a hurl and sliotar.

Check out the challenge in the video below, take it on and send your videos to dylan.white@iconicnnews.ie to feature on WaterfordLive.ie.