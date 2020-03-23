CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Visitor restrictions at maternity unit of South East hospital

Visitor restrictions are in place at the maternity unit in South Tipperary General Hospital amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Women admitted for induction of labour or in labour can have one nominated companion. This companion can only join the patient when she is in labour or called for caesarean section.

For all other inpatients, including antenatal inpatients and postnatal inpatients, no visitors are allowed.

For babies in the special care baby unit and in the newborn intensive care unit, the mother only is permitted.



For outpatients, only the women attending the appointment is allowed – no partners, children or companions.

"This is in the interest of patient care and in order to prevent the spread of infections within the hospital. Management regrets any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures. The situation will be reviewed on a daily basis," a South Tipperary General Hospital reads.

"The HSE has a page with information on Covid-19 virus infection and information for pregnant women and their families

"Patients who suspect they may have Covid-19 symptoms should contact their GP or public health via telephone first: public health number 056-7784142 or the 24-hour Covid-19 care line on 1850 24 1850."