Waterford public who require eye care issued coronavirus guidelines

Optometrists are advising the Waterford public to telephone their eye care provider for information or advice on services – many of which will remain available - during the coronavirus (Covid-19) emergency.

The Association of Optometrists Ireland has reassured patients that many of their needs could continue to be met without unwanted contact, and that patients should ring their optometrist in advance for information.

For example, if people were to lose or break their glasses, their optometrist can prepare new glasses for safe collection, observing social distancing and without the patient needing to attend at the practice.

Similarly, people can call for contact lens supplies which can be prepared for collection without close contact.

In circumstances where people have immediate eye care concerns, people can ring their optometrist for guidance.

In cases of emergencies, optometrists will be available to examine patients while carefully following guidelines on sterilisation, and the use of masks and gloves to prioritise patient safety.

Patients who need eye drops or prescriptions should phone their GP.