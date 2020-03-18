CORONAVIRUS ALERT: Waterford councillor warns young people to stop gathering at houses

Young people are still gathering at houses amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, according to a Waterford City and County councillor.

"Everyone needs to stop this now," Cllr. Mary Roche has said.

"If we don't, the disease will spread without constraint. They think it's just me and my two to three buddies and what harm can that do? The simple answer is it could kill your parents or grandparents."

So-called virus parties were reported in Waterford last week.

Drinkaware is encouraging the Waterford public to manage time spent at home or in self-isolation without alcohol.