Waterford gears up for another dazzling Christmas tractors parade

Forty-five tractors dressed from wheel to roof in dazzling fairy lights will rumble through Carrick-on-Suir town centre this Saturday evening after travelling in convoy through nearby communities.

Tractor drivers from every county in the South East as well as Cork and Limerick will join a strong local contingent in driving their mighty farm vehicles illuminated by thousands of lights through the streets of the town for the annual Christmas Tractors of Carrick Parade.

Parade organisers, the Crop Cruisers tractor drivers, have extended the event into a tractor run through rural communities in Carrick’s hinterland finishing off with the parade in Carrick for the past two Christmases due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions on public gatherings. The longer route enables the public to view the spectacle in a more spread out fashion helping to reduce large crowds in Carrick.

Stuart Downie of the Crop Cruisers, said they are using the same route for the pre-parade tractor run as last year.

The tractor run will start off in Piltown in county Kilkenny around 5.15pm, proceeds to nearby Fiddown, cross the River Suir into county Waterford at Fiddown Bridge and pass through Portlaw, Clonea and Rathgormack before heading to Carrick-on-Suir via Seskin Hill.

“We are planning to roll into Carrick-on-Suir around 7pm. For those nervous about Covid-19, they can watch the parade from their car anywhere along the route if they don’t want to come into Carrick town,” said Stuart, a farmer based at Tybroughney, Carrick-on-Suir who will be driving a tractor in the pageant.

The convoy of tractors will enter the town centre by travelling over Dillon Bridge and will proceed down Main Street, through the West Gate, down Kickham Street and onto the N24. The parade will travel up to the traffic lights at Carrick Garda Barracks and then turn right onto New Street finishing at the New Street Car Park opposite Carrick Town Hall.

There will be some Christmas amusements and stalls at the New Street Car Park for families who want to get a closer look at the tractors.

And there will be a visit from Santa, who will be travelling to Carrick with the parade of tractors.

He and his helpers will be fundraising for Carrick-on-Suir’s Camphill Community.

The Crop Cruisers will also be fundraising at the Christmas Tractors of Carrick Parade for the Clare’s Wish Foundation, which provides wishes to adults with terminal illnesses.

Stuart invited anyone wishing to donate to the Clare’s Wish Foundation to do so through the charity’s Facebook page or alternatively through the links on the Crop Cruisers and Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir Facebook pages.