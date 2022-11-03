Waterford business named 'Best New Start’ company in Munster

Waterford-based PlayerStat Data and Cork firm Lia Therapeutics have been named ‘Best New Start’ and ‘Best Early Stage’ company respectively at the Munster regional final of the 2022 InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition.

Both companies presented their investment proposal to a panel of judges that included active investors. The winners fought off tough competition to walk away with €20,000 each and a place in the overall Seedcorn final later this month.

Seedcorn is the biggest investor readiness competition on the island of Ireland for innovative new start and early stage businesses, with an overall prize fund of €300,000. The winners from each of the four regions will go head-to-head in Belfast on the 24th of November.

PlayerStat Data is a data solutions specialist, targeting the USA and Canadian youth soccer market. Established in 2019, PlayerStat Data’s solutions provide a unique 360 degree view of player development pathways for under 13 to under 19 level soccer players.

Commenting on the company’s win, Colin Brett, co-founder and CEO at PlayerStat Data said:

“We are delighted to have been named ‘Best New Start’ in the Munster regional final and compete in the national final. This is our second time entering the Seedcorn competition, having previously been Munster finalists, and we wanted to learn from the valuable feedback from judges on our pitch and business plan to take us to the next level. The prize money will help go towards funding for our AI tech development and increased marketing spend in the North East USA and Ontario regions.”