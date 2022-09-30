National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022 in Waterford – Our Future, Our Way

Female entrepreneurs and budding businesswomen from across Waterford are being encouraged to look to the future and register for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day.

Returning to a traditional live format after two virtual years, National Women’s Enterprise Day looks forward to Local Enterprise Office Waterford putting on events for female businesswomen across the county and inspire those who may have a business idea they want to get off the ground.

This year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED) was launched in Waterford. The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, now in its 16th year, will take place on October 13 with the aim of encouraging female entrepreneurship and supporting women in business across the country.

The theme of this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day is “Our Future, Our Way”

Our Leading Light for the event is Frances O’Reilly of Dog Dry. Frances developed drying coats for dogs using an innovative design and was established in February 2021. The product has been awarded for innovation by the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland and Frances became an Enterprise Ireland client within a year of start-up.

Frances recommends any Start-Up to contact their Local Enterprise Office and any female entrepreneur to make the most of events like the National Women’s Enterprise Day in October.

“The LEO can give you great support, whether it is mentoring, grants, training, or the chance to take part in a ‘start your own business’ course to help you to figure out if starting a business is the right thing for you. Their clients are also a valuable network, so you feel less isolated when working for yourself. Events like NWED are really important.”

As part of the event a facilitated workshop will take place using the Lego Serious Play approach. This is an innovative method used to enhance business performance and introduce new skills through creative thinking and problem solving.

Pic show from left: Sarah Flood, SNAP Mayo; Tara Lane, Centre Piece Rosettes; Breege Cosgrave, Chair of National Women in Enterprise Day 2022 & Local Enterprise Offices; Frances O’Reilly, Dog Dry; and Laura Sinnott, Wexford Preserve; at the launch of this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day Pic. Keith Arkins Media No Repro Fee

The workshop is designed with the purpose of helping attendees to gain a deeper understanding of psychological strengths, values and communications styles.

Following a delicious two course buffet meal, there will be a panel discussion featuring female business owners Frances O’Reilly of Dog Dry; Margaret Julian of GDPR Audits and Network Waterford President, Kamila Bystrzonowska of Momo Restaurant and Karen Tompkins of The Treasure Vox.

This year the LEO is delighted to have Teresanne O’Reilly as its MC. Teresanne previously worked in WLR as Head of Digital and is now the owner of The Forest which builds websites and develops successful brand strategies for small and medium sized businesses.

Brid Kirby, Acting Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Waterford said that the event will be of benefit to any female entrepreneur who is either thinking of starting a business or already in business.

“The speakers at this event are highly renowned in their own right as well as inspiring others in business. Supporting women in enterprise and addressing the key challenges confronting women in business is paramount to ensuring female entrepreneurs realise their full business potential.

“At Local Enterprise Office Waterford we have a broad range of support services, including events like this that enable entrepreneurs to take their business to take the next level.

“What National Women’s Enterprise Day does is not only showcases the work of successful female entrepreneurs, but also supports and fosters female entrepreneurship by encouraging more women to start their own business.”

Waterford's event is supported by Waterford Chamber, Waterford Micro Business Network and Network Waterford, and starts at 3pm on October 13 in Faithlegg House Hotel.

For more information on the events in each area and how to register go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie/NWED.