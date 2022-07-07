Search

07 Jul 2022

Apple announces new security tool for Waterford users

Apple announces new security tool for Waterford users

Apple is to introduce a new security tool to protect people who are personally and specifically targeted by powerful spyware.

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jul 2022 12:52 PM

Apple is to introduce a new security tool to protect people who are personally and specifically targeted by powerful spyware.

A new Lockdown Mode tool will be rolled out in the autumn as part of software updates for the iPhone, iPad and Mac computers which will enable users to drastically limit some features in order to protect their device from infection.

The major security update comes in the wake of revelations around the use of the Pegasus spyware to target world leaders, politicians and other high-profile figures around the world in recent years.

Made by the Israel-based NSO Group, Pegasus is a powerful tool that allows its operator to infiltrate a target’s phone and sweep up its contents, including messages, contacts and location history.

Apple said its new Lockdown Mode will combat such attacks by blocking text message attachments and websites using certain complex technologies, as well as blocking incoming invitations, service requests and FaceTime calls, while any wired connection with a computer or accessory is also blocked when an iPhone is locked.

The tech giant said these were just the features available at launch and it would look to continue to strengthen the tool over time.

Apple’s head of security engineering and architecture Ivan Krstic said: “Apple makes the most secure mobile devices on the market.

“Lockdown Mode is a groundbreaking capability that reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting users from even the rarest, most sophisticated attacks.

“While the vast majority of users will never be the victims of highly targeted cyberattacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are.

“That includes continuing to design defences specifically for these users, as well as supporting researchers and organisations around the world doing critically important work in exposing mercenary companies that create these digital attacks.”

Apple said the new feature would offer an extreme, optional level of security for the very few users who may be targeted by spyware because of who they are or what they do.

As a further part of that work, Apple said it would be doubling the security bounties it offers researchers who find flaws in Lockdown Mode – confirming it would offer bounties of up to two million dollars (£1.7 million) in this area.

In addition, the tech giant said it was funding a 10 million dollar (£8.4 million) grant to support organisations that investigate, expose and prevent cyberattacks and more targeted spyware attacks.

The grant is being made to the Dignity and Justice Fund, which was established and is advised by the Ford Foundation, an organisation which aims to advance equity globally.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media