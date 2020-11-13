Huge jobs boost as popular store opens in Waterford

A new homeware store has opened in Waterford.

The opening of a new Homesavers store at Westgate Business Park in Dungarvan this week has created 35 jobs in the area.

“We are delighted to become part of the community in Dungarvan,” Homesavers spokesperson said.

“We are excited to keep bringing new Homesavers stores to local communities and bringing in new members to Team Homesavers.

“Well done to everyone for their fantastic work on this store,” the spokesperson added.