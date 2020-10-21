'Ireland's tastiest burger joint' set to open in Waterford City this week

WOWBURGER is only buzzing to announce it will be setting up shop in The Craftsman, Waterford City for contactless collection from 12pm to 10pm seven days a week.

Set to open on October 22 and bringing 20 new jobs to Waterford City, the popular burger joint has won countless awards for Ireland’s best burger as well as landing in the top 50 burgers in Europe according to Big 7 Travel.

With 14 locations across Ireland, WOWBURGER first flipped its way onto the Dublin burger scene five years ago, operating out of a small hatch in The Workman's Club.

"As WOWBURGER continues to grow and expand our dine-in, delivery and collection across the country, we are delighted to have found a perfect home in The Craftsman, Waterford City. Bringing 20-plus jobs and of course Ireland's tastiest burger, we are ready and waiting to make some burger history in Waterford," says head of operations Susan Bell.

When it comes to serious burgers, golden hand cut fries, creamy thick shakes and sundaes, along with our signature free toppings, WOWBURGER has it all. WOWBURGER fans love building their dream burger with a range of 12 free toppings and over 4,096 combinations to try.

Over the years, WOWBURGER has continued to grow it's dine-in, delivery and collection locations to meet the demand of the ever growing legion of fans across Dublin, Cork, Wicklow, Westmeath and now Waterford.

Order online at www.wowburger.ie.