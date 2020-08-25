TSSG Technology Gateway team offering tech solutions to Waterford businesses

An internationally-renowned technology research centre, with over 80 staff specialising in areas from future health and intelligent transport systems to agri-tech and cybersecurity, is reaching out to industry, businesses and entrepreneurs bidding to service existing clients and attract new consumers with new needs, habits and concerns in a post-lockdown world.

The move by the Technology Gateway team comes in the wake of their comprehensive industry insights report investigating the impact of Covid-19 on our economy and what the future will look like in a post-Covid world.

The Technology Gateway team at the Telecommunications, Software and Systems Group (TSSG) in Waterford have already nurtured and supported global players such as ESB Networks, nearForm and Immersive VR Education, and are anxious to continue to support industry within and outside of the region.

TSSG, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, have been building technological solutions for industry across the South East and beyond as well as helping combat much of the disruption caused by Covid-19 from their base at Carriganore on the edge of Waterford city.

The worldwide pandemic highlights the importance of businesses being agile and flexible, being able to innovate to meet dynamic demands brought about by interruptions, disruptions as well as rapidly changing consumer needs and habits.

Together, the TSSG Technology Gateway team is giving businesses and organisations of all shapes and sizes the opportunity to access decades of knowledge and hands-on industry expertise, and the expert staff want to hear now from those with an idea, with a problem that requires a tech solution or from those with a prototype that they’re struggling to get to the next level.

Brands and retailers need to invest in technology, from ecommerce and digital payments through to artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and virtual reality (VR), to attract consumers with new needs, habits and concerns.

They are also reaching out to industries, confident the expert team can resolve just about any problem with a tech build, TSSG Technology Gateway manager Miguel Ponce de Leon explains.

“Architects design your house and show you how you can take a number of ideas and innovations and combine them to make a beautiful home. A building contractor builds it. We are architects for digital businesses. TSSG is a special microcosm. Because we do European as well as national commercial projects, we can marry the two to bring the knowledge from research into real world digital applications," he says

Business development executives Carol Faughnan and Jim Prendergast encourage businesses and individuals to engage with them now. “It is my job to match cutting edge research with industry. I look at a company’s research and development (R and D) needs and align this with areas of expertise in TSSG such as Software Development/AR and VR/Mobile Pervasive Applications/Data Analytics and IoT. I help companies to access funds from sources such as Enterprise Ireland so they can bring their idea from concept to reality and avail of our researchers through Innovation Vouchers," Carol Faughnan says.

“At TSSG, we are always looking to the latest and greatest. Our researchers are always experimenting. Areas such as smart cities will be of great interest. Using 5G as a gateway into 6G will be an area that will be investigated. With the birth of Covid-19 and future of work at play, future health will be to the core,” she adds.

Jim Prendergast meets with businesses and helps facilitate their collaboration with the world-class, cutting-edge research happening at TSSG. “We are seeing a growing trend in Healthcare applications, precision agri as well as in the energy sector. Our test-bed networks mean that we can grow the number of projects using wireless networks such as LPWA, Terahertz and 5G. Some of the researchers are already using 6G in their research," Mr Prendergast says.

“Our telecommunications work also extends to Bio Nano telecommunications, using biology as a network to transmit signals within the body. I see a lot of potential in the emerging use cases in smart cities. With growing population and increasing traffic congestion, the need for city managers to access data sets to help manage the city is more imperative than ever,” he adds.

The team can be contacted by emailing techgateway@tssg.org.