'Very emotional few months' for The Park Hotel Dungarvan, Waterford

The Park Hotel Dungarvan, Waterford team are "heartened and overwhelmed" by the best wishes and feedback from staycationers, guests and local diners following the hotel’s recent revamp and reopening in late June.

The hotel has seen an investment of €1.5 million since 2018 and those improvements continued in the first half of 2020 with further renovations to the leisure centre, bistro, main lobby and outdoor terrace garden has been rearranged.

A signposted one-way system, contactless payments and table service ensure that guests enjoy their surroundings in comfort. The hotel, which celebrated 30 years in business in July, was also accredited with Fáilte Ireland’s Covid-19 Safety Charter.

“The last few months have certainly been very emotional for all the team at the hotel, and it has been inspiring to see their commitment and passion for the wonderful industry that we are all a part of,” says general manager Declan Moriarty.

“We have reopened with an even better product and service. I know that the team will continue to give all of our customers a very high level of service. Our staff are our family, and our family look forward to looking after yours for many years to come," he adds.