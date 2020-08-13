Bausch and Lomb team rally behind Waterford community in response to Covid-19

The 1,400-strong team at the Waterford site of Bausch + Lomb, the eye care division of Bausch Health, continue to support the community response to Covid-19.

In the early stages of the public health emergency, a team of employees at the site came together to brainstorm how they could work together to make a difference locally. Since then, employees and the company have teamed up to support a range of worthy causes that make a real impact in lives.

Most recently, the Working Together to Make a Difference team donated 30 locally-sourced sleeping bags and flasks to the McGwire House Hostel on Bath Street. Niamh Scanlon, a team leader at the hostel, thanked B+L for the support: “We greatly appreciate any donations given to the service. In particular, we want to thank Bausch + Lomb for their recent donation of sleeping bags and flasks. These will be of real direct use in our service delivery. Covid-19 has hit our service users in various ways and any additional help we can provide makes a real difference.”

Earlier in the pandemic, the charity committee at Bausch + Lomb donated €10,000 across Oasis House Women’s Refuge, St Brigid’s Family and Community Centre, and Waterford Hospice – three charities who continue to provide essential services locally and whose fundraising efforts have been seriously impaired by the crisis.

To help alleviate some of the isolation experienced by nursing home residents who could not have visitors during the most severe lockdown, the children of Bausch + Lomb employees designed and made greeting cards and messages that were distributed at 15 residential care facilities.

In addition, the team arranged newspaper deliveries to all local nursing homes with residents particularly enjoying a supplement of nostalgic photos from Waterford through the years.

At Maypark Nursing Home in the city, Perspex/polycarbonate screens donated by the company are now helping safeguard residents during GP or family visits. In addition, the Meals on Wheels service operated by Lady Lane House Retirement Service received wall-mounted hand sanitising units and a supply of trays for meal deliveries.

Internally, Bausch + Lomb ran a programme of children’s activities to help keep younger members of the extended family occupied during the school closures.

Commenting on the activity, Bausch + Lomb Waterford site lead Mark Hennessy said: “This really has been an inspiring effort by all of the team in very difficult circumstances. Recognising that there was real need in our local community, people responded generously and creatively, showing the spirit that has made Bausch + Lomb a special place to work over the last 40 years in Waterford.

"I know that the various groups who have benefited from this effort since March really appreciate the help and we’re glad to be able to support them in their work at the frontline. I would also like to thank our own HR and training department for leading the effort so that we really could come together to make a difference.”