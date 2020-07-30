REVEALED: Surge in number of domains registered in Waterford

A total of 620 new .ie domains were registered in Waterford in the first half of 2020, a 60.3% year-on-year surge, according to new figures released by IE Domain Registry in its latest .ie Domain Profile Report.

There were 6,303 new .ie domain registrations in Munster (up 32% year-on-year) and 33,286 across the island of Ireland, a 26% year-on-year increase. Over 40% of all new registrations in Ireland occurred in the two months of May and June, as businesses reacted to the consequences of the Government's first closure orders as a result of Covid-19.

IE Domain Registry, which manages and administers Ireland's country domain name .ie, said the increase suggests that more companies, self-employed business owners and independent professionals have gone online since the lockdown to maintain their revenue streams, stay in contact with customers and expand into new markets.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a noticeable effect on new .ie registrations in Waterford and the island of Ireland," said IE Domain Registry chief executive David Curtin.

“This significant digital expansion suggests that all business owners and entrepreneurs, whether they’re in urban or rural areas, understand that having a trusted, uniquely Irish online presence is absolutely crucial in a time of lockdown when nearly all physical premises are shut and footfall is extremely low or non-existent.

“Having an online presence means that these businesses can stay in contact with their customers, build on their relationships and, most important of all, continue to sell to them through an online store, click-and-collect service, or voucher booking system.

“Irish SMEs’ ability to cater to consumer choice and comfort by providing both an online experience and an in-store shopping experience will be key to Tipperary and the country's economic recovery in 2020 and beyond.”