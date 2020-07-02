Waterford businesses receive funding to strengthen their online offerings

Funding has been given to a number of retailers in Waterford to strengthen their online offerings and enable them to reach a wider customer base.

The successful applicants - Dublin Best Tile, Fitzgerald Menswear, The Book Centre and Ardkeen Superstores - were approved for funding through the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has allocated funding of €6.5 million to 183 retailers nationwide to accelerate their online offering and increase their competitiveness.

Fine Gael senator John Cummins says the Covid-19 pandemic has been difficult for businesses in Waterford, praising them for coming up with dynamic and innovative ways of trading while adhering to public health protocols.

“The Government has put in place a suite of financial supports to help businesses respond to the pandemic. This particular scheme was introduced back in April to assist indigenous Irish retailers to better establish themselves online, which was essential to get them through the crisis and will be even more important in helping them to trade going forward," he says.

He says the funding will enable the retailers to be more competitive, sustain jobs and subsequently scale their businesses in international markets. "They are among 183 of the 373 applicants that were successful in this round of funding. Over 100 Waterford businesses have also availed of the Trading Online Voucher Scheme, sharing over a quarter of a million euro between them since the start of the year," he says.

“Through the sacrifices that have been made since March, we are emerging from this unprecedented crisis and we will continue to assist businesses and communities in Waterford to overcome the challenges presented by Covid-19.

“Under this Covid-19 competitive call, the successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €16,000 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering. The average grant value is €35,500. Enterprise Ireland will be opening a second call under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme in the coming weeks and I would encourage Waterford businesses to apply," he adds.