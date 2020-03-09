Planning permission green light for Waterford gym

A County Waterford gym has been granted planning permission by Waterford City and County Council.

Conditional planning permission has been granted to carry out a change of use from retail to a gymnasium facility at Move Health and Fitness in Dungarvan.

The development at Unit 5 Applegate Business Centre, Shandon, Dungarvan, will also include the installation of a first floor mezzanine level and all associated internal modification works.

It is subject to six conditions, which include the developer paying the planning authority €9,594 in respect of public infrastructure and facilities benefitting development in the area, works cannot commence until a connection agreement has been obtained from Irish Water, and the operation of the unit shall not give rise to noise levels off site.