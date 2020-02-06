Waterford's Tower Hotel awarded four-star rating by Fáilte Ireland

The Tower Hotel and Leisure Centre in Waterford has been upgraded to a four-star rating by Fáilte Ireland.

The Tower Hotel and Leisure Centre recently completed a massive renovation project, which included all 134 bedrooms undergoing a full refurbishment.

Since early 2018, the hotel has received a landmark investment that has enabled it to completely upgrade all areas of the hotel and leisure centre. This includes an extended and stylish new lobby with atrium, plus a beautiful refurbishment of the Ardmore Suite Ballroom and adjoining Ardmore Lounge.

Additionally, as part of the refresh there are two newly-opened dining outlets for guests and locals to enjoy. Hobson’s Restaurant, overlooking Waterford's quayside, serves locally sourced, seasonal cuisine.

With views overlooking the Marina, Pier 37 Bar and Grill is a great place to meet, eat and enjoy live music.

Commenting about the new four-star rating, general manager Seamus O’Carroll tells WaterfordLive.ie: “We are absolutely delighted to be upgraded to a four-star hotel. The team here have worked incredibly hard over the last two years to improve all the facilities and everything from the bedrooms to the lobby have seen an extensive investment that ensures the guests have a wonderful experience. We are extremely proud of earning this additional star, along with being awarded an IASI award for our excellence in accommodation services. This is a great way to kick-off 2020. We look forward to welcoming people from near and far throughout the year.”