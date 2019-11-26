Hotel Kilkenny and its '12 dates of Christmas' wedding extravaganza loaded with gifts

Hotel Kilkenny are delighted to announce their 2020 Winter Wedding Campaign with a unique festive offering called the "12 dates of Christmas".

Are you planning your dream wedding over the next twelve months?

This prestigious and magical hotel - right in the heart of the South East - boasts a spectacular offer for winter wedding dates next year.

Hotel Kilkenny have selected 12 winter wedding dates in 2020 and these "12 dates of Christmas" are loaded with spectacular free gifts worth over €1,500.

Get planning your winter wedding now with Hotel Kilkenny!

Enquire with their dedicated wedding team today, on: love@hotelkilkenny.ie