World-leading company starts construction on new Waterford facility

A Waterford company is set to create 30 new jobs.

Construction has gotten underway on EirGen Pharma's third site in Waterford.

The company is a world-leading developer and commercial supplier of specialty medicines to the global market.

It was established in 2005, bringing state-of-the-art R&D facilities, an exceptional high containment environment, a thriving commercial centre, and rigorous project management systems.

The facility is expected to be ready by the middle of next year.

Read more: Waterford pub on the market for 'a very realistic price'