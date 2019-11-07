NEWS

World-leading company starts construction on new Waterford facility

EirGen Pharma's third site to create 30 new jobs. Stock photo

A Waterford company is set to create 30 new jobs.

Construction has gotten underway on EirGen Pharma's third site in Waterford. 

The company is a world-leading developer and commercial supplier of specialty medicines to the global market.

It was established in 2005, bringing state-of-the-art R&D facilities, an exceptional high containment environment, a thriving commercial centre, and rigorous project management systems. 

The facility is expected to be ready by the middle of next year. 

