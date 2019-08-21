Start your career with the Irish College of Humanities and Applied Sciences

Are you interested in pursing a career in counselling and related fields?

If the answer is yes, the Irish College of Humanities and Applied Sciences may have a programme that suits your needs.

"Whether you are commencing studies for the first time or returning to further education in the fields of counselling,

youth or addiction studies, we would love to speak to you so why not come along to our next open evening," a spokesperson says.

The Irish College of Humanities and Applied Sciences is based in the Technology Park in Limerick and will hold open evenings on August 28 (Limerick only) and September 4 (Limerick only). It will also hold an open evening on September 12 at Wharton House, Catherine Street, Waterford (Waterford only for the Level 6 certificate programme). Time: 5.30 -7.30pm nightly.

"Our team will be available to meet with you and answer any questions you might have. Don’t worry if you cant make it to the

open evenings - you can give us a call on 061-21688 or find our programmes on www.ichas.ie. We offer QQI Level 6-9 programmes which are on the NFQ (National Framework of Qualifications) in Counselling and Psychotherapy, Counselling and Youth, and Counselling and Addiction," a spokesperson adds.