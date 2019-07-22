Historic and celebrated Waterford pub goes on the market

A historic pub located in the heart of Waterford city centre has gone on the market.

A celebrated licensed premises, Thomas Maher's comprises a three storey terraced premises within the trendy Cultural Quarter of the city.

Dating from the early 1800s, this Waterford institution boasts the original handsome long wooden bar with snug off, generous sheltered smoking area to the rear and separate door access to the overhead accommodation presently set out as residential accommodation and studio. The attic is also floored and is used as storage.

The property retains an attractive pub front, which adds to the quality of the streetscape. Neighbouring occupiers include Tully's bar, Garter Lane Arts Centre, Waterford Institute of Technology's Department of Architecture, The Granary café, while the property is only 100 metres from the entrance to the main retail district commencing with Shaws and restaurants such La Boheme and The Red Pepper.

The city quays are also nearby, while the area is home to a large residential population of all ages. The property is a protected structure.

The asking price is €320,000.