1,500 people to attend huge tech jobs expo in Waterford

Over 1,500 people are set to attend the Career Zoo South x South East event in Waterford on July 20.

Top tech employers such as The Agora Companies, Sun Life, Taxback Group and Vhi say the South East region offers a wide range of jobs across the tech industry.

The South East offers a 67% lower cost of living compared to Dublin and 89% of people are said to be satisfied/very satisfied with their move to the area

The South East is increasingly becoming one of Ireland’s most sought-after destinations to live and work because of the high-end jobs in tech and life sciences, higher take-home pay, and the cheaper cost of living.

This is according to Career Zoo Director Brian Ó hOisín, and data from the Ireland South East Development Office. The region also boasts a €500 million investment in companies in the region in the last six months and 89% of people who have moved to the area are reported to be satisfied or very satisfied with their improved quality of life.

A major tech and life sciences recruiting event and conference showcasing all that the South East has on offer will take place in Waterford to connect employers with world-class talent interested in working and living in the South East.

Over 25 major tech and biotech firms will take part in the Career Zoo South x South East event at Theatre Royal Waterford on Saturday, July 20 with over 1,500 people attending.

Career Zoo Director Brian Ó hOisín said more free time, as well as flexibility, greater career advancement and affordable housing are key attractions pulling people to the South East.

He said: “There’s a huge tech ecosystem in the South East with national and multinational corporations offering great take-home pay and opportunities for career advancement and upskilling. It’s a bit of a hidden gem, so we’re thrilled to showcase the buzzing tech industry in South East."

“With the cost of living significantly cheaper in all areas from house prices to childcare, it’s the perfect time to seek out work in the South East for a better cost of living and work/life balance.”

That message is echoed by a key employer in the region – The Agora Companies – currently offering opportunities across a range of disciplines.

Ciaran McGrath, CTO of Agora Publishing Ireland, an Agora Company, said: “We are experiencing some major and rapid growth and we are looking to connect with talented people through our involvement with Career Zoo, who can help us to drive our innovation and take advantage of emerging technologies."

"In return, they get to live in the South East and avail of our many beautiful beaches such as Tramore and Dunmore East, not to mention the Waterford Greenway. Also, given our close proximity to the Dublin motorway, we are very accessible within the South East.”

Saturday’s event, which is run in partnership with Crystal Valley Tech and supported by IDA Ireland and Enterprise Ireland, will be a showcase of the very best sci-tech and professional services opportunities in the South East and surrounding regions and will feature more than 30 speakers.

Elaine Fennelly, CEO, Crystal Valley Tech, said: “The region has over 120 ICT firms including the multiple Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon, and our Institutes of Technology as well as the only venture capital firm outside of Dublin and Cork – Suir Valley Ventures – making it a tech hub that is set to continue growing.”

Global and local tech and biotech employers such as The Agora Companies, Taxback Group, Vhi, Sun Life and Bausch + Lomb will be showcasing the hundreds of open roles they have on offer. Irishjobs.ie is the event’s talent partner.

The tech, biotech and professional services recruiting event, is taking place in Theatre Royal Waterford on Saturday, July 20 from 11.00am to 4.30pm with an ‘after-party’ for all guests.

Those attending will meet employers face-to-face and find out about re-locating and all the benefits on offer as well as getting an insider's view of some of the world's most innovative organisations – their cultures, careers and technologies. There will be an opportunity to hear from tech leaders and attend panel discussions at the main stage. Areas include MedTech, AI, Back-end, Front-end, Fintech, Data, Cyber, DevOps and VR.

For those travelling from Dublin, Career Zoo will have a ‘Tech Train’ running from Heuston Station, to Plunkett Station in Waterford on the morning of the event with a special return fare of just €10. There will be some interesting activities on board, as well as tech career advice and information on hand about living in South East.