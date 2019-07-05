Web hosting company hiring in the South East

Irish web host and domain registrar company Blacknight is recruiting for vacancies at its Carlow headquarters.



The company, which hosts more than 250,000 websites from its data centres in Carlow and Dublin, is expanding due to growth in domain name sales and hosting for small businesses. And it is preparing to enter new markets, with the announcement of business broadband later this year.



“As usual, our growth has been organic,'' says company CEO Michele Neylon. “We’ve been careful in our preparations. It’s not simply a question of announcing new products and selling them. It’s about making sure that the aftercare and support are in place, as well as the infrastructure. We don’t just sell internet services: we enter into a relationship with our customers, and we stand or fall by our reputation”.



That reputation has been bolstered in recent months by a wave of positive recommendations from satisfied customers. Two years ago, Blacknight nailed its colours to the mast and encouraged its customers to openly review their experience on the public review site TrustPilot.com. The result: a five-star rating and a stream of glowing comments from enthusiastic customers.



Alan O’Reilly is customer experience manager at Blacknight. The company’s reputation is due to its staff, he explains, and it reflects a commitment which runs across the entire organisation.



“It’s a people business. Sure, you can buy web hosting abroad from websites that don’t list a phone

number, but can you call them when you have a question? And can you trust them with your data? All our services are hosted in the EU and fully protected by GDPR.”



The latest expansion brings Blacknight’s payroll to almost 50 people, the majority of whom work in Carlow. The company has current vacancies on its finance and sales teams. All the positions are in its Carlow office, which boasts a subsidised canteen with free tea, coffee and fresh fruit; easy commuting and parking; a relaxed working atmosphere and dress code; and a gym with shower facilities. The company operates the Bike-to-Work scheme.



There’s a group pension scheme with income protection and DIS benefits, with regular performance reviews, generous holidays, weekly salary payments and six months paid maternity leave.



For further information on current and future vacancies at Blacknight, visit blacknight.careers.