Waterford companies qualify for competence in construction quality mark

Twenty-two Waterford contractors are now qualified for the Construction Industry Register of Ireland (CIRI) competence in construction quality mark.

Ireland currently has 850 companies qualified for the CIRI register.

The Waterford list includes AF Roofing Ltd, Alan Murphy Construction Ltd, Ballinamintra Building Services Ltd t/A Michael Murphy Building Services, Byrne and Byrne Construction, Colm Phelan, Cross Electrical Ltd, David Flynn Ltd, Hi-Tec Construction, John Murray & Sons Building Contractors Ltd, JMC Construction, Kenneally Steel Fabrication Limited, M Kirwan and Co Ltd, Magna Construction, McGrory Homes Limited, Nevin Construction, O’Neill and Cunningham Building Contractors Ltd, S and K Carey Ltd, Specialist Technical Services, Suirside Construction Ltd, Tom Morrissey Building Contractor, Tom O’Brien Construction Ltd, and Winthrop Engineering Ltd.

To date, CIRI comprises of over 40 categories including plastering, plumbing, masonry, roofing, piling, demolition, masonry, glazing, carpentry, flooring, tiling, scaffolding and fire safety.

CIRI promotes compliance in the construction industry. CIRI covers four main pillars of continuous practice development (CPD) -building regulations, health and safety, technology and innovation, and business and management. CPD can be considered as learning that adds to and enhances a person’s occupations, technical and professional competence in a process of lifelong learning.

“The consumer knows if a contractor or builder is on the CIRI register that they have passed rigorous examination of their financial, administrative and construction competence," CIRI Spokesperson Lorraine Hosty says.

"With over 45,000 construction companies in Ireland, those 850 plus on the CIRI register stand out, have demonstrated their competence and been approved by an independent board of experts, some of which are nominated by Government. In other words, the consumer should keep an eye out for the CIRI mark when they are considering home renovations, a new build or looking for specialist contractors or tradespeople to carry out construction works.

"From the builder’s perspective, the CIRI mark is useful when trying to secure work as CIRI is now gaining momentum with public and private sector clients and is often been sought as a competency standard during the procurement process," she adds.