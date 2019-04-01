Win a Huawei P30 Pro and a trip to your dream destination anywhere in the world in the 2019 Huawei Creatives Competition

It's official, the new Huawei P30 Pro is the best rated smartphone camera in the world and here's why that is simply glorious news.

In celebration of Huawei's latest flagship device (and all of its incredible specs!), the global tech leader wants to encourage Irish creatives to, once again, show off their very best skills and talents using Huawei's market leading cameras, by Leica.

Now in its fourth year, the Huawei Creatives Competition aims to take the lead in championing the very best of Irish innovation, creativity and talent across the country.

The overall winner of the Huawei Creatives Competition, plus the winner of each category (see these below) will receive Huawei's premium device from the flagship P30 series, which was released in March.

The overall winner will also win a trip to anywhere they want in the world too! Yep, the lucky duck (and their plus one) will win flights and accommodation to a destination of their choice, ensuring a dream trip testing out the brand new premium device as they go.

Action shot by @gerbinhopower

We know the pics will be unreal too by the way. DxO have now officially rated the Huawei P30 Pro as the best camera in the smartphone market!

So, to enter the Huawei Creatives Competition, all you need to do is get snapping! Tag the photo of yours on Instagram (it can be anything you desire) using the #HuaweiCreatives hashtag plus the hashtag of the category you want to enter. For more info, head to huaweicreatives.ie.

Categories include Ireland, Travel, Dublin, Pets, Nature, People, Portrait, Food, Fashion, Music, Abstract, Macro, Night, Street, Community, Monochrome, Action, Water, Cityscapes and Architecture!A world of inspiration is out their friends, so let's see your most glorious image yet and jet off on the adventure of a lifetime. Good luck!

Entries close, April 29, 6pm.

Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

