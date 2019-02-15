Renowned O'Brien Marble and Granite provide expert service

O'Brien Marble and Granite has been renowned nationwide since 2000.

The Carrick-on-Suir store is a one stop resource for granite, quartz, marble and limestone, used by both residential and commercial clients for counter tops, monuments and shop fronts.

Previous to this, the store had a very successful business in Golders Green, London, for over 20 years. While in London, the team worked with hotels, businesses, and in the homes of of Jimmy Nail, Lynsey De Paul and Dave Allen to name but a few.

"Since moving back home to Ireland, we have built up our family-run business and worked with many hotels, nightclubs and businesses all over Ireland, especially in the South East and Dublin," the team at O'Brien Marble and Granite say.

"All of our stone is handpicked so that we have a constant flow of top quality products. This also includes our sinks and taps.

"Our workmanship is of the highest standard. We combine your needs, utilising the latest fabrication technologies and highly skilled craftsmen.

"We also provide a headstone memorial service, including the supply and erection of headstone, new and additional inscription, and general maintenance and cleaning service.

"We offer our expert advice in choosing a headstone that gives a fitting and lasting tribute to your dearly departed whom have gone to their eternal rest.

"During this difficult time, we offer a compassionate and sympathetic service, ensuring your feelings are treated with the utmost respect and sensitivity - guaranteeing privacy at all times. All design requests are possible and can be seen on computer first so that you can be confident with your decision.

"All our staff are highly-qualified in their fields, ensuring our workmanship is second to none. We also supply memorial cards and thank you cards, personalised to your own design."

Contact O'Brien Marble and Granite on 051-645675 and visit their website.