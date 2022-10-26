Search

26 Oct 2022

Kellie Harrington and Downton Abbey star among guests on this week's Late Late Show

26 Oct 2022 11:18 AM

Fresh from gold medal glory at the European Championships, Kellie Harrington will appear on this week's (October 28) Late Late Show to talk about her journey to the top of women's boxing and the many setbacks and obstacles she overcame along the way. 
 
Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville will be in studio to chat about working opposite some of the biggest names in showbiz from Judi Dench to Julia Roberts, finding out his mother was a secret agent after her death and the time he played Robert de Niro's right leg. 
 
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has written a searingly honest memoir detailing a turbulent couple of years in his life both personally with the passing of his beloved mother Rita, and professionally with Covid seriously impacting his business. In his first Irish interview since publishing Beyond Supervet: How Animals Make Us The Best We Can Be, he will join Ryan to share why he believes now is the right time to speak his truth. 
 
Ryan will also catch up with country music legend Daniel O'Donnell and viewers are in for a treat as he will perform the title track from his brand new album, I Wish You Well. 
 
President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, will join the show on Friday to talk about interest rate hikes, the Irish economy and how she continues to break glass ceilings. 
 
Pop legends Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will also perform their new single, as well as a Beautiful South classic. 

This week's show will air on Friday October 28 at 9.35pm. 

