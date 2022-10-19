What's on in Waterford's Theatre Royal this weekend? (October 21 & 22)

Two events are on in Theatre Royal Waterford this weekend.

First up is Gearóid Farrelly – Glamour Hammer on Friday, October 21 at 8pm.

About the Event

After some time sitting on the couch, we are back to real life.

Trousers instead of tracksuit bottoms and coffee and a biscuit instead of four gin and tonics and half a cheesecake.

In this show Gearóid takes a look at the litany of things in our lives that just don’t measure up.

Everything from his generic-looking cat to Shania Twain.

He will also be examining the big issues that really sell tickets like mental health (INSERT SOMETHING SEARINGLY HONEST), Masculinity (grrrr) and relationships (sexy stuff as opposed to splitting bills) and how we’re living in a time when we can say anything we like, and it becomes the truth.

On Saturday, October 22, Flash Harry – The Magic Of Queen will play at Waterford's Theatre Royal (8pm).

About the Event

Flash Harry are Northern Ireland's most enduring tribute band, celebrating the music of superstar Freddie Mercury and supergroup Queen, for over 25 years.

Flash Harry deliver a rock show that will have the audience rocking in their seats and singing along to anthems of one of the greatest bands in history; featuring classics like “Radio Ga Ga”, “We Are the Champions”, to “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Who Wants to Live Forever” and everything in between.

The five piece band have played everywhere from the USA to Dubai as well as major venues in the UK and Ireland and continue to sell out venues wherever they go, recreating the magic of Queen for audiences young and old.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased on the Theatre Royal Waterford's website