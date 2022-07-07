'70 is just a number' - Granny takes bodybuilding circuit by storm after back surgery

A bikini-clad septuagenarian granny is taking the bodybuilding circuit by storm and attracting plenty of potential “younger suitors” in the process despite entering her first competition at the age of 69.

Businesswoman Renee Landers, 70, started bodybuilding in a bid to regain her fitness after surgery to fuse some vertebrae in her lower back in 2010 following persistent and painful problems.

And after working out on five days a week and honing a fabulously toned 8st 9lb figure, 5ft divorcee Renee, of Houston, Texas, USA, was keen to show it off.

Despite being the oldest contestant by more than 20 years, in May 2021 she donned a skimpy bikini, covered her body in dark spray tan and entered her first bodybuilding competition, scooping sixth place and saying: “It was a highlight in my life.

“After having my son and my grandchildren, it was the best day of my life.

“This is the fittest I have ever been and I look and feel better than I did when I was in my twenties.”

She added: “I was terrified to put on a skimpy and sparkly bikini, as I was nearly 70 and at least 20 years older than the next oldest person there.

“But now I know that 70 and sexy can go together, as I’m living proof.”

While Renee has enjoyed dating a mixture of men her own age and a few who have been younger in recent years and says she receives “a regular flurry of messages” from many more, for now she is focusing on herself and the friendships she has made through bodybuilding.

She said: “I am always surprised when younger men come and flirt with me. But I think they love my energy and who I am. It’s not an age thing.

“I do seem to attract younger men. I like men my age, but in my pool there aren’t many fit men.

“I have been married a few times and single a few times. I love the idea of a relationship, but marriage is not important to me – friendship is so much more important.”

Meanwhile, her first bodybuilding event triggered her competitive streak and she has since entered four further contests across Texas and California – going head to head against women much younger than herself.

And the pint-sized powerhouse has no plans to stop flexing her muscles any time soon, saying: “I am definitely not slowing down.

“This is my life and this is how I want to live.”

She added: “I can’t wait to compete again. I’m having a blast.

“I feel so fortunate to be doing this and I can’t believe I am 70.”

Always conscious of staying in shape, Renee ran five or six miles every day until her son Garrett Landers, 37 – who now helps her run her commercial building permit service business – was born.

But for 25 years after becoming a mum, she suffered with debilitating backache and could not train as rigorously as she had before.

She said: “Before then I was a runner. I ran five or six miles every morning. I did that until I was five months pregnant with my son.

“Once he was born, though, I couldn’t run again and had terrible pain in my lower back.”

She added: “I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to walk anymore, because I was in so much pain.

“I bought beadmaking kits in preparation for a life where I couldn’t move.”

That all changed in October 2009 when she had lower lumbar fusion surgery, which gave her a new lease of life.

Hiring a personal trainer in the summer of 2010, who she still works with daily today, they helped her get back into shape and moving again.

Renee said: “I didn’t want to be a pudgy senior citizen and I didn’t want to be plump. So I made a decision to change my life and it has made a massive difference.

“I feel like I’ve extended my life.”

Renee has a rigorous training regime, which includes bicep and tricep curls five days a week, which she says is the key to her ripped physique.

Since discovering bodybuilding she has “lived in the gym,” saying: “I can’t get enough of it.”

Renee, who is a pescatarian – meaning she eats fish but no meat – says changing her diet was integral to her bodily transformation.

Loading up on protein five times a day as part of her 1,700-2,000 calorie daily diet, she said: “You have to change your eating habits.

“Abs are made in the kitchen. You can workout like crazy, but if you don’t watch what you eat you won’t ever change.

“I was working out for years and didn’t get any abs.”

She added: “The most important thing is that you have enough protein and make sure you keep track of everything you are eating.

“I looked good at 63, but I look even better now after changing how I eat.”

Now Renee is urging people of any age to join their gym and take care of their health, saying it is “never too late”.

She said: “Working out and just moving is so important, it can extend your life.

“Never limit yourself because of your birth year. Forget about it. It doesn’t matter.

“You have a choice, and you can choose to live your life in the way you want.”

She added: “To me, 70 is just a number. Grab the bull by the horns and live life to the max.

“My granddaughter calls me a ‘badass,’ and I want to inspire people to realise they can be badass at 70, too, like me.”

You can follow Renee on Instagram @reneefitat70.