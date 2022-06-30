Search

30 Jun 2022

Stellar line-up announced for RTÉ's new musical mash-up show

The Main Stage is set for Friday nights in the summer on RTÉ One

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

30 Jun 2022 1:58 PM

 RnB singer songwriter and singer Erica-Cody joins forces with Danny O’Reilly, lead singer with The Coronas to host The Main Stage a new music show for Friday nights on RTÉ One featuring live studio performances, interviews and general craic, celebrating a feast of Irish artists and unique collaborations from the worlds of Rock, Folk, Trad and RnB.

The show will be a musical mash up with a modern twist featuring a mix of legendary acts as well as some of the hottest new talent on the Irish music scene.

Irish Singer-Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lyra opens the first episode with her hit song Falling.


 

Rejjie Snow gets the audience on their feet with his hit ‘Bye Polar’and he spoke about the incredible international success he has had in the last number of years, telling Erica and Danny‘Ireland is a small country but the cultural footprint is big’. Rejjie Snow has been on tour with Madonna, Kendrick Lamar and Elton John. Later in the show, Rejjie Snow sings his song 23.

Villagers perform their incredible song The First Dayand later in the show they sing another hit Momentarily from their album Fever Dreams.
 
Lyra and Mark Feehily perform a very special duet together. This is the first time these two artists  have performed together and delivered a hair raising version of Easy On Me.

The night‘s outstanding line up continues with Cormac Begley on the concertina with Stephanie Keane dancing.
 
Dance hitmaker John Gibbons and powerhouse Lyra close the show witha pumping, exhilarating cover of Stevie Nicks' eighties-anthem 'Edge Of Seventeen'.

The Main Stage airs every Friday for 6 weeks from July 1 on RTÉ One and will be available on-demand on RTÉ Player.
 

