The top 5 need to know make up trends on Tik Tok right now

While TikTok might be famous for dance routines and lip-synching clips, the video sharing site is full of brilliant beauty advice too – particularly when it comes to make-up.

Pro artists and influencers regularly go viral with their insider tips, tutorials and time-saving hacks. But with more than 7.5 billion views of #BeautyTok videos, it can be hard to sort the good from the dud.

We’ve rounded up five simple TikTok make-up hacks that can actually make a real difference…

1. Reverse mascara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirella (@mirellabelle)



When applying mascara, you should always start at the root of the lashes, right? Not according to this lash-lengthening tip from beauty influencer Mirellabelle.

She recommends applying three coats: the first on the tips, the second from halfway down the lashes, and the third from the roots, creating major volume where you need it most.





MAC Macstack Mascara with Mega Brush, €28.50

2. Tightlining

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courtney Hart Makeup Artist (@courthart1)



Celebrity make-up artist Courtney Hart shared a technique pros have been using for years, to make your eyelashes look thicker without using mascara.

Tightlining involves using a black eye pencil to line the upper water line (it needs to be a long-lasting formula to prevent transfer to the lower waterline). By filing the gaps between your lashes, you can add definition – it’s particularly effective if you’ve been using lash serum (another TikTok fave) and the gaps are more noticeable.



Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil Xtreme Black, €32

3. DIY lip gloss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mireya Rios (@mireyarios)



Can’t find the perfect shade of lip gloss to go with your carefully crafted smoky eye look? Actor and beauty influencer Mireya Rios, who has 4m TikTok followers, has the perfect solution.

Swipe a suitable shade from your eyeshadow palette on the back of your hand, go over the top with a clear lip balm, and then apply directly to your lips to create a bespoke colour with a satin finish.





Ciate London X Smiley 50 Limited Edition Eyeshadow Palette, €32



Chanel Rouge Coco Baume 912 Dreamy White, €38

4. Lipstick as blusher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASTA J. | PRO Makeup Artist (@makeup.by.asta)



Did you know pretty much any lipstick can also be used as a cream blusher?

Irish make-up artist and TikTok star MakeupbyAsta recommends dabbing pale pinks or nude shades directly onto your cheeks for a monochromatic look that matches your eyes and lips.

For darker red or berry tones, blend the lipstick with some concealer on the back of your had to create a more wearable shade.





Vieve Modern Matte Lipstick Muse, €22

5. Blusher placement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by *＊✿❀ lena ❀✿＊* (@lenkalul)

Beauty influencer Lenkalul showed her 2.7m TikTok followers what a difference the placement of your blusher makes, whether it’s cream or powder.

Most importantly, beware of applying too low down. To emphasise your cheek bones and create a lifted look, dab or brush onto the apples of the cheeks and blend upwards.





Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush You Had Me at First Blush, €5.99