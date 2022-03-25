WATCH: Irish actor Barry Keoghan stars as Joker in deleted Batman scene
Irish actor Barry Keoghan starred as the Joker in the recent blockbuster movie 'The Batman' and director Matt Reeves has released a previously unseen scene where Keoghan and Robert Pattinson (Batman) have an eerie exchange.
Watch the full deleted scene below:
#TheBatman Deleted Scene - Watch Barry Keoghan’s Joker meet Robert Pattinson's Batman in Arkham Asylum. pic.twitter.com/E6vnNDokMq— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 24, 2022
Keoghan, who hails from Dublin, has appeared in the RTÉ drama Love/Hate and movies such as Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer - where he received the Irish Film and Television Award for the Best Supporting Actor.
The 29-year-old appeared as the Joker for a short period towards the end of 'The Batman' film and took to Twitter to express his delight in playing the renowned role.
Honestly I am stuck for words but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me.— Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) March 24, 2022
Here’s my version
Enjoy
❤️ https://t.co/AKyD5dgcq3
