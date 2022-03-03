Search

End of Neighbours confirmed: 7 life lessons from the Australian soap

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 Mar 2022 1:12 PM

After nearly 9,000 episodes, Neighbours has confirmed it’s coming to an end.

The popular Australian soap will cease production in June. After 37 years on-air, Neighbours launched the career of many stars – including Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Margot Robbie – and provided us with countless entertaining storylines.

The trials and tribulations of the residents of Ramsay Street is the stuff of legend – and while it might not have always been the most realistic show out there (it was a soap, after all) – we still learned plenty of life lessons from watching Neighbours…

1. Big hair is always a good idea

As demonstrated by Kylie Minogue as Charlene and Jason Donovan as Scott in the Eighties – best paired with mega shoulder pads.

2. Young love can be real

Who could forget the iconic 1987 episode when Charlene and Scott got married? The emotional episode showed us how two teenagers from feuding families could fall in love, and make it work.

Kylie Minogue Kiss GIF by Neighbours (Official TV Show account) - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. It’s possible to come back from the dead

A classic soap opera wouldn’t be complete without at least one person coming back from the dead – and for Neighbours, it was Harold. He was tragically washed away by the sea – presumed dead – only to return safe and well five years later.

Then, of course, there was Dee who drove off a cliff on her wedding day – and  appeared to miraculously return 13 years later (but it was actually her evil lookalike, Andrea, trying to claim Dee’s estate). The real Dee did return from the dead years though and discovered she had a twin.

Happy Harold GIF by Neighbours (Official TV Show account) - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Everyone needs a four-legged friend in their lives

Golden Labrador Bouncer spent six years on the show, and was a fan favourite. He was more than a pet – he was a lifesaver, rescuing Madge and Sky Bishop from a fire by barking for help.

5. Dogs do dream

In a particularly iconic dream sequence, Bouncer showed us two things: dogs do dream, and they can be just as romantic as humans. In a scene that will stick in the mind of many Neighbours fans, Bouncer sweetly (and a bit bizarrely) dreams of making a life with another dog, Rosie, and having puppies together.

Dog GIF by Neighbours (Official TV Show account) - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. There’s no such thing as too much drama

The constantly changing storylines on Neighbours were enough to give you whiplash – there were plenty of dramatic deaths, infidelities, crimes – you name it, the show probably had it. For its 35th anniversary, Neighbours even treated viewers to five weddings and three deaths – all in the space of one week.

7. Some people might look different, but they stay the same

It’s a classic soap trope, for a character to stay the same – despite being played by different actors. Lucy Robinson was played by three different actors over the course of her time on the show, and she wasn’t alone – other characters, such as Cody and Cheryl, also turned up with new faces.

