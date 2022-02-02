RTE looking for singletons and couples for Late Late Valentines special

The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special is back and the show is on the hunt for couples and singletons to be part of television’s most romantic night.



Returning to RTÉ One on Friday, February 11, this year’s Valentine’s Special audience will feature a mix of singles hoping that Cupid’s arrow will strike and couples with extraordinary love stories who can show them how it is done.



Haven't quite found your Romeo or Juliet yet? Are you a dating disaster? Do you need a hand finding that special person to make your life a little sweeter? The Late Late Show wants to hear from you. Tell us why you would like to appear on the show and what you look for in your search for a soulmate by emailing latelateextra@rte.ie



The Late Late Show is also looking for couples whose love stories will provide the inspiration our singletons need. Get in touch if you have: the greatest love of all, the most extraordinary romantic story that demonstrates your undying love for your sweetheart, the secret to making the power of love stand the test of time against all odds or do you know a couple whose love story takes your breath away? We want to hear from you. Send us an email to latelateextra@rte.ie and you might find yourself in the audience on the night.



The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy said: “It has got to be one of the sure signs that things are going back to normal when The Late Late Show invites the most loved-up couples and single people of Ireland to the studio in the name of love. Regardless of who you are or where you are from, regardless of what age, what orientation, what music choice or what hair colour you have – it doesn’t matter in the slightest, you are all welcome to participate in our show for our St Valentine’s Special. So, if you are searching for love or want to express your love for your special someone. You may find exactly what you need on The Late Late Show, so get busy applying!”

