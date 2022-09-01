Search

01 Sept 2022

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following road traffic accident in Waterford

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

01 Sept 2022 10:53 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in County Waterford this morning, Thursday, 1st September 2022.

At approximately 10.15am, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving an SUV and a pedestrian on the N25 at Kinsalebeg.
 
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s was later taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries which are understood to be serious. No other injuries were reported.

Diversions are currently in place and a technical examination is underway this evening.
 
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal this morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.
 
Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Local News

