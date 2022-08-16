WARNING: Leading supermarket in Waterford recalls kids pyjama sets over serious safety concerns
A leading supermarket in Waterford has recalled popular children's pyjama sets over safety concerns.
Dunnes Stores is carrying out a recall of Digger, Dino, Mermaid and Unicorn short-sleeved pyjama sets for young children.
The risk associated with the product is that of cuts, abrasions and suffocation. A fusible layer inserted and applied to the back of the pyjama top may pose a safety risk if not secure on all garments.
The brand is Dunnes Stores and the style numbers are as follows:
Style no. 6818137 (Digger short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years)
Style no. 6818138 (Dino short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years)
Style no. 6819375 (Mermaid short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years)
Style no. 6819376 (Unicorn short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years)
There are approximately 5,941 affected products in the Republic of Ireland.
