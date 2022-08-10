Outdoor recreation in Waterford to benefit from funding boost for walking trails

Community groups responsible for managing walking trails in Waterford will receive grands of €1,000-€3,000 under new funding announced today, Senator John Cummins has said.

Senator Cummins welcomed news from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, that funding of almost €1 million will support and improve some 446 walking trails across the country, including Waterford.

Senator John Cummins said:

“Trail walking is a great activity for families in Waterford to enjoy the great outdoors and explore our hidden gems this summer. These trails also attract visitors to small businesses in our rural towns.

“The community groups receiving the grant in Waterford can use it to maintain, improve and promote its use to locals and visitors.

“This vital work is done by the groups which are known as Community Trail Management Organisations.”

The trails receiving the funding are as follows:

Rathgormack North Waterford Community Development CLG - Rath Beag loop - €1,000

Dunhill Tourism Walking Trail CLG - Anne Valley Walk - €2,800

Comeragh Community Development Group - Crough Wood Walk - €2,800

Rathgormack North Waterford Community Development CLG - Lough Mohra loop - €2,800

Friends of Dunmore East Coastal Path: Estuary Coastal Path Trail Management Group - Waterford Estuary Coastal Path –Dunmore East to Ballymacaw - €2,800

Rathgormack North Waterford Community Development CLG Glenpatrick - Glenpatrick Bridge loop - €2,800

Rathgormack North Waterford Community Development CLG - Boolas Loop - €2,800

St Declan's Way Management Committee - St Declan's Way - €1,500

“Community Trail Management Organisations are registered with Sport Ireland and work in conjunction with Waterford Council, Coillte and the Local Development Company (LDC) in maintaining their local trails.” Senator Cummins concluded.

Minister Heather Humphreys added:

“This new initiative which I am announcing today in conjunction with Sport Ireland is all about keeping these trails in top condition and supporting their use by both domestic and international visitors.

“Ireland’s first ever National Outdoor Recreation Strategy is currently being developed by my Department in conjunction with Comhairle na Tuaithe. The Strategy, which will be launched shortly, will provide a long term vision for the growth and development of outdoor recreation in Ireland.

“With the sunshine set to continue this week, I would encourage everybody, young and old, to get active and enjoy the wonderful walking trails we have all across rural Ireland”, Minister Humphreys concluded.