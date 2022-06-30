Search

30 Jun 2022

Positive reform to Community Employment schemes to support participants in Waterford

Positive reform to Community Employment schemes to support participants in Waterford

Positive reform to Community Employment schemes to support participants in Waterford

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

30 Jun 2022 12:39 PM

Major reforms to Community Employment, Tús and the Rural Social Scheme will extend eligibility criteria for Waterford participants and provide additional flexibility to local supervisors when it comes to recruitment, a Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has said.

Senator Cummins said: “These schemes support a range of vital local services in Waterford such as childcare, meals on wheels, the maintenance and upkeep of local amenities and other vital work in our communities.

“For the Rural Social Scheme, the six-year time limit will be removed. Eligibility for Tús is now extended to persons in receipt of disability payments. Flexibility for CE schemes will allow for direct recruiting of eligible candidates to fill 30% of places.

“The Intreo centre in Waterford will also feel benefits with an increase in the number of referrals to CE. Schemes will be required to offer places to at least 60% of candidates.

“Fine Gael is actively working to create stronger safer communities and these changes will support these schemes by strengthening the recruitment process and the delivery of essential local services in communities across Waterford” said Senator Cummins.

Community groups in Waterford urged to apply for Community Centre Investment Fund

Minister Heather Humphreys TD, said:

“The changes that I am announcing will extend the eligibility criteria for these schemes and will also provide additional flexibility to local supervisors when it comes to the recruitment and retention of participants.

“I’m from a rural community myself and have always been a passionate believer in the benefits of programmes like CE, Tús and RSS both for participants and for communities.

“I am pleased to announce that the application process for the ex-gratia payment for CE supervisors and assistant supervisors is now open. My department will shortly write to CE supervisors and CE assistant supervisors who may have an immediate entitlement inviting them to apply for this payment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media