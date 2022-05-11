ALERT: Water mains disruptions in Waterford

Repairs should be completed by 4pm today
Waterford County Council would like to inform the public of repairs to a second burst water main in Waterford today.
This will cause supply disruptions to Cappoquin, Tourin, Ballinameela.
Repairs should be completed by 4pm today.
Repairs to a second burst water main, this will cause supply disruptions to Cappoquin, Tourin, Ballinameela. Repair should be completed by 4pm today. #WaterAlert https://t.co/vV60bDCWu2— Waterford Council (@WaterfordCounci) May 11, 2022
