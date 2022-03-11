Council seeks applicants as deadline approaches for Affordable Housing scheme in Waterford

The deadline for the affordable housing scheme is approaching, the local authority has reminded people in Waterford.

Waterford City & County Council is seeking to progress affordable housing in Waterford City at a number of locations in partnership with developers and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The deadline for the scheme is Thursday March 31, 2022 at 5 PM.

For first time buyers who are currently unable to get a mortgage for a new house in Waterford City the affordable housing scheme will provide for:

· The purchase of a home from our partner developers using mortgage borrowing to the greatest extent possible, within the income capacity of the purchaser/s and the Central Bank prudential rules.

· The Council to take shared equity in the home to cover the shortfall in the price to a maximum of 40% and a minimum of 5%.

The Shared Equity by the Council in the home can be redeemed at any stage in the future by payment to the Council or may be left in place until a future sale of the property or for the lifetime of the purchaser/s.

Interested persons should note that:

· You will have to be able to meet the 10% deposit requirement of the money borrowed.

· The purchaser/s will be eligible for the Help to Buy scheme for first time buyers. Help to Buy Scheme link · Purchaser/s may be eligible for a Local Authority Home Loan (LAHL). Local Authority Home Loan link

In general you, as an individual or joint applicant, will need to have a Gross Income of between €55,000 and €70,000 to be eligible for this scheme.

Anyone wishing to register an interest in purchasing a home in Waterford City can register here: https://submit.link/Kc