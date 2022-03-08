Blood donations wanted in Waterford

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding clinics this week and next and is asking people in Waterford to donate blood.

Operations director Paul McKinny said as a result of the pandemic, hospitals are now using a lot of blood in an effort to catch with delayed or cancelled procedures.

Mr McKinny said that blood stock is currently low as they would normally have seven days worth in their blood bank but now they only have five and a half days and is concerned with the upcoming two bank holidays next week.

Those who wish to donate blood are asked to wear face masks and while they do accept walk-in's the public are advised to make an appointment.

The clinics will be held on March 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16 in the Woodlands Hotel on Dunmore road and will run each day from 3.45pm to 8pm.

To make an appointment please call 1800 222 111.