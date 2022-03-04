Tenants could move into newly built social houses in Waterford within weeks
A new social housing development in Kilmacthomas, Co. Waterford is now completed with residents expected to move into the units in the coming weeks, Waterford Council has said.
The development, Port na Machan, is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and consists of 16 new social housing units.
John Somers Construction was the main contractor and the design team was led by CJ Falconer & Associates.
