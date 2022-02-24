WATERFORD WEATHER: Mild, wet and windy weather expected for coming days

Milder temperatures but unsettled with wet and breezy or windy weather at times expected for the next few days.

Today

Very cold this morning with icy stretches possible on untreated surfaces. There will be sunny spells and scattered showers of sleet, snow and hail and the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Through the afternoon and evening, the snow showers will become mainly confined to high ground. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees, but feeling colder in a fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest wind.

Early tonight there will be clear spells and well scattered showers of rain or sleet but it will become drier overnight. It will be cold with minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, so frost and ice is possible. Breezy early in the night with fresh and gusty westerly winds but winds will gradually ease light to moderate overnight.

Friday

Tomorrow morning will be cold and dry with sunny spells and any frost and ice will clear. Cloud will increase later in the day, bringing patches of drizzle. A milder day with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, in mostly light to moderate breezes, however fresh to strong southerly winds will develop in the west later.

Cloud and patchy drizzle in the west will gradually extend to other areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds developing.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle in southern and western areas. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Rain will move eastwards across the country on Saturday night, followed by clear spells and scattered showers. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will ease light to moderate and veer westerly with the clearance of the rain. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coldest in the west later in the night.

Sunday

The rain will clear from the northeast and east on Sunday morning, leaving dry and bright weather. However, cloud will build in from the west during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate westerly winds gradually backing southerly and increasing fresh to strong in the evening.

Wet and windy as outbreaks of rain move eastwards across the country, accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.