23 Feb 2022

Prominent bridges in Waterford to receive significant refurbishment funding

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

23 Feb 2022 6:45 PM

The People's Park pedestrian bridge and the Kilmacthomas Viaduct have received funding by the Department of Transport for 'Bridge Rehabilitation Works' in Waterford.

Over half a million euro has been allocated to similar projects all over the county with the above two receiving €100,000 each.

A total of €17.6m has been allocated for local and regional roads across Waterford City and County.

Director of Services with Waterford Council Fergus Galvin says the People Park's bridge is in need of a significant facelift.

Speaking of the funding Mr Galvin said:

"Many people would know Carlisle Bridge as the pedestrian bridge which spans from the park over into the grounds of Waterford Courthouse.

"The money that we have been given there is money we have been looking for, for a couple of years at this stage to refurbish the bridge.

"The Carlisle Bridge is a historic structure that date backs 140-150 years, and it's about time it got a facelift."

The Kilmacthomas Viaduct has become even more iconin due to the Greenway said Galvin.

"In the context of the Greenway, the Viaduct has become even more iconic, as it is a key link in the Greenway across Kilmacthomas.

"We will be hoping to carry out repair and maintenance works there, so we will be able to preserve the life of that bridge for another generation."

Local News

