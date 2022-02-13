Recruitment campaign for new President of SETU a 'major milestone'

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has described the commencement of the recruitment campaign for the new president of the South East Technological University as ‘a major milestone’.

Senator Cummins said “this is something which I had asked Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris to prioritise.

“From my experience of the amalgamation of Waterford City and County Council, it was only when CEO Michael Walsh was

appointed that we saw both organisations coming together with a shared vision and determination to deliver for the entire county. I expect the new President of the SETU to do exactly the same thing for Waterford and the entire region.

“I expect to hear news regarding the Chairperson and the first ordinary members of the new Governing body shortly. An open competition was held prior to Christmas and I understand a large number of quality applications were submitted. The interim chairperson and ordinary members will form the new governing body when the university is formally established in May.

On the 1st May, we will establish the Technological University for the South East. Very shortly I will introduce the order for its establishment into the Oireachtas. Taking another step now with recruitment for the President now underway. Details below https://t.co/BQHm0El0JS — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) February 12, 2022

Senator Cummins added “I understand the Higher Education Authority have formally signed off the establishment of the new SETU and that the legislation to formally designate the new TU should come before the Oireachtas shortly.

“The new TU will ensure growth in education provision and enhanced research opportunities, as well as dynamic community and industry engagement across the region. It will present an opportunity to enhance and accelerate the sustainable development of the region and will be grounded in research and innovation excellence.

He concluded by saying “There are a number of opportunities for the new TU which I am engaging with stakeholders and government on in relation to the development of a National Quantum Network for Ireland. There are many benefits to the establishment of a quantum secured communications infrastructure which is part of a wider EU network and Waterford can play a central role”.