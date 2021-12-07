New: Waterford library closed due to power outage

Dunmore East Library is closed this afternoon, December 7, as there is an electrical outage in the area.
Dunmore East Library extended their sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused.
The library has a 'wide range' of resources online here.
These resources can be accessed 24/7 on the website.
