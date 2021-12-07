ALERT: Fallen trees on Waterford road

It is important for people travelling to note that Wood Road - Glendine Road L-2004 is blocked due to fallen trees.
Please avoid this road and take alternative routes.
Be careful when travelling on the roads today.
Do not make any unnecessary journeys - it is advised to stay indoors during Storm Barra.
